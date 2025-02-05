Ex-Man Utd chief joins Saudi club Neom

Former Manchester United loans manager Les Parry has quickly secured a similar role with Saudi Arabian first-division club Neom.

Parry left United in October after 12 years at Carrington, where he played a key role in the development of players like Amad Diallo, Dean Henderson, Alvaro Fernandez, and James Garner.

Now, he is tasked with improving Neom’s loan system to help maximize player potential.

Per The Mail, Parry will be in Lille on Tuesday to watch Muhanad Al-Saad, the first Saudi player to go on loan in France, feature for Dunkerque in the French Cup.

Neom recently signed former West Ham winger Said Benrahma from Lyon for £12.5 million.

Currently sitting at the top of the second tier, they are looking to build a strong foundation for future success.