Flamengo favourites to land Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

Flamengo are favourites to land Arsenal midfielder Jorginho.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting a rival offer from Saudi D2 club Neom SC is yet to be formalised.

Off contract in June, Jorginho is on track to leave Arsenal at the end of this season - and the Italy international could also be leaving Europe.

Romano states: "Jorginho, still expected to leave Arsenal as free agent at the end of the season.

"Flamengo have already presented their proposal to the player for a free move.

"No current negotiations ongoing with Neom FC in Saudi Arabia."

Neom are set to spend big this summer as they prepare for promotion to the Saudi Pro League this season.