5 big quotes from this week's Tribal exclusives

Tribalfootball.com had a number of fantastic interviews this week, here are 5 of the best quotes from the likes of Gary Pallister, Gus Poyet, Morgan Fox and many more!

Morgan Fox on Ademola Lookman's amazing ability at a young age:

"Yeah, when I was at Charlton," said Fox, "I think he was playing over the local park so the story goes, he was playing with a local team and the club brought him in and started running rings around all of us so you could definitely see the potential."

Gus Poyet on Arne Slot's new role for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool:

“The difference between him playing for Uruguay and Liverpool is that in Uruguay he knows he’s the number nine. In Liverpool, he’s not sure of that. We only see the games, but when you know him and you see that kind of improvement he’s showing, I'm sure that the coach now at Liverpool will know how to use him."

Alan Smith on Arsenal's Sporting Director Edu leaving the club this week:

“Money does talk, so it's probably got something to do with it. Edu has been there five years now and to leave Arsenal voluntarily is a big shout. But I wish him well. I think he's a good lad, and he’s been popular at the football club. He was popular with his team-mates when he was there as a player himself. And it's been a good chapter for Arsenal with him in that position.”

Gary Pallister on Manchester United's decision to sack Erik ten Hag and how it was inevitable:

“He spent more money in the summer and we were not getting the results so you just can’t keep on going down the same road. So they decided to make the change and as I say I don’t think anybody can argue the fact that United had to go in a different direction.”

Andy Couzens on the unity that Marcelo Bielsa brought to Leeds United

"His philosophy was clear – if you weren’t on board, you were free to leave. He reshaped the squad, bringing in players like Ben White who suited his style. Bielsa knew the club inside and out, and he wasn’t driven by money but by bringing the city together. For me, he was the right person at the right time. Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep up the momentum, and the squad was too thin to sustain his intense style. That lack of investment ultimately led to our relegation, which was tough to take.”