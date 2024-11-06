Exclusive: QPR defender Fox recalls playing alongside ('signed off a park') Lookman, Pope at Charlton

QPR defender Morgan Fox has recalled how he knew the younger versions of Nick Pope and Ademola Lookman were destined for great things when together at Charlton Athletic.

Speaking with Tribalfootball.com, Fox told of an unbelievable story about Lookman, who has gone on to be a star at Italian side Atalanta where he became the first player at the club to be nominated for Ballon d'Or after finishing runner-up in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final as well winning the 2024 UEFA Europa League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lookman was highly impressive even at a young age as Fox explained how he popped up at the Addicks and instantly started to impress with his agility and flair.

“Yeah, when I was at Charlton," said Fox, "I think he was playing over the local park so the story goes, he was playing with a local team and the club brought him in and started running rings around all of us so you could definitely see the potential.

“He just played free, I watch him now and he is still the same. Obviously, the quality that he has, he is one of them, just very skillful on the ball and it is amazing to see where he has got to now, he can definitely keep going.”

Fox also spoke about Newcastle United goalkeeper Pope, who spent five years at Charlton before climbing his way up the footballing pyramid to the Premier League.

“I actually grew up with Nick, we were at Ipswich when we were really young and when we were at Charlton we lived together. Nick is one who has done unbelievably well, I think a lot of people talk about the modern-day goalkeeper and what they want from their goalkeepers, but Nick keeps the ball out of the net and he is very good at it.”

Pope has kept 3 clean sheets out of 10 league appearances for the Magpies this season whilst Lookman has 6 goals and 4 assists in 8 Serie A starts.

- CopyBet is the official betting partner of Queens Park Rangers FC. Visit CopyBet.com