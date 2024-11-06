Andy Couzens exclusive: Farke's Leeds revival after summer sales; what McAllister & Strachan would tell me

Andy Couzens is convinced Leeds United are on track this season to win promotion back to the Premier League. The former Leeds midfielder says manager Daniel Farke is reviving the club after the summer sales of Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter to Tottenham and Brighton respectively.

Speaking with Tribalfootball.com, Couzens was happy to look back over his career, which was dominated by his time at Elland Road, and his hopes for Leeds this Championship campaign.

Andy, you're known for your time with Leeds. But you also played for the likes of Carlisle United and Blackpool. What were your best and most challenging experiences?

“The best moment for me would be making my debut for Leeds United, my home club. Playing in the Premier League is something you aspire to from a young age, and as a Leeds supporter, it was a real highlight. Leaving Leeds, to be honest, wasn’t my choice, but that’s the ruthless business of football.

"The most difficult moment came at Carlisle, where we had a chairman who didn’t really fancy me and, unfortunately, the manager who brought me there got sacked, which made things tough. I learned a lot from those challenging times, which only made me stronger.

"At Carlisle, we had a good team, but we were relegated, and it was hard to deal with not being selected for games despite putting in the work.”

It must have been something special playing for your hometown club in the Premier League...?

“Playing for your home club and the club you support is the best experience in the world. I joined Leeds at 14, and progressing through all the stages to play in the Premier League was unbelievable.

"I’m fortunate to say I made my dream a reality by playing and even scoring in the Premier League. I’m still involved with the club, working on events and various projects. Leeds is a club close to my heart – once you’re in, it stays under your skin. Playing in the Premier League at such an early stage was the culmination of all my hard work and sacrifices.”

That was a great time for Leeds, you played alongside Ian Rush, Lee Sharpe, Harry Kewell, and Lee Bowyer... to name but a few!

“I was lucky to play with some amazing players. Along with the names you mentioned, I’d also include players like David Batty, Gary Speed, and Gary McAllister.

"I remember guys like Gordon Strachan and McAllister saying that if things weren’t going well, just pass the ball to them, and they’d make something happen. It’s that kind of leadership you need sometimes.

"We had a great mix of young talent and experienced players. The biggest influence for me was Gordon Strachan. Near the end of his career, he’d gather us younger players for extra training. That shows what kind of player and person he is. Strachan was a huge influence on me and others, and I’m proud to have played alongside them and learned from them every step of the way.”

Of course, Leeds had another revival under Marcelo Bielsa. What was his impact on the club and the city?

“Marcelo brought a real sense of unity to the club and the city. He wanted a small squad, and I liked how he started by helping players understand what it costs fans to support the team. Bielsa brought everyone together in a unique way, and you could see the difference on the pitch. I remember the first game against Stoke; we didn’t know what to expect, but the team’s style of play and the players’ performances amazed everyone.

"His philosophy was clear – if you weren’t on board, you were free to leave. He reshaped the squad, bringing in players like Ben White who suited his style. Bielsa knew the club inside and out, and he wasn’t driven by money but by bringing the city together. For me, he was the right person at the right time. Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep up the momentum, and the squad was too thin to sustain his intense style. That lack of investment ultimately led to our relegation, which was tough to take.”

Was sacking Bielsa a mistake?

“No, I don’t think it was. Bielsa was under pressure at the time; we weren’t getting results, and he wasn’t going to change his philosophy. He wasn’t the type to go defensive just to save a job. The club was grateful for what he’d done, and letting him go was a tough call but the right one.

"However, replacing Bielsa was challenging, as following in his footsteps was a big ask. After his departure, we needed a manager with more Premier League experience than we ended up with.”

So, before we sign off, what about now with Daniel Farke in charge? How are things around the club?

“Daniel Farke has done a really good job. Last year, we had a tough start, not knowing who would stay or leave. We lost key players, which made it hard to build stability early on. To finish with 90 points but not get promoted was harsh. The first season was solid, but we lacked a bit of luck. This year, we lost three key players, like Archie Gray, which was a great deal for an 18-year-old.

"Personally, I think staying at Leeds would’ve been better for him, but you can’t turn down an offer like that. We also lost (Luis) Sinisterra, who was fantastic, and getting £30 million was a good outcome. Georginio Rutter’s sale at £40 million was surprising to everyone. I think we did well with our new signings, and with (Manor) Solomon hopefully staying injury-free, we could be a major threat.

"Despite some recent injuries, I have great belief in this team, and I’m sure we’ll fight for our objective till the end. The league is very competitive, with lots of teams in the race, but we’ll push through.”