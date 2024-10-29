The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd seek Ten Hag successor as PSG eye Rashford; Kvara & Napoli; Juventus find striker

Lorenzo Lucca is at the top of Juventus’ list; Fede Chiesa, no chance for a return to Serie A; Man Utd are working hard to find a new manager. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

JUVENTUS EYE LORENZO LUCCA TO STRENGTHEN ATTACK

Juventus are preparing for renewed discussions over the potential signing of Lorenzo Lucca. The Italian striker - who scored his fourth goal in Serie A in Udinese’s last match against Cagliari - has captured the attention of the Bianconeri as they are looking to strengthen their attack with a young player.

Lucca, who already last year in Friuli had demonstrated his ability to score goals regularly, is considered an appealing option for Juventus as they seek a valid player to alternate with Dusan Vlahovic, starting from January. With six goals this season in all competitions, Lorenzo is confirming his worth in Italian football and, thanks also to his physicality, he is highly appreciated by Thiago Motta, who considers him an ideal profile to adapt to his style of play and to complement his current squad.

Juventus are expected to explore further talks with Lucca’s representatives, potentially aiming for a deal in the upcoming transfer window. The Bianconeri’s shortlist includes other attacking options, yet Lucca’s recent form and consistent development make him a top candidate. It won't be easy to convince Udinese, particularly President Pozzo, to let him go in January, but Juve will certainly make a concrete attempt in the coming weeks.

FEDERICO CHIESA’S FOCUS IS ON LIVERPOOL FUTURE

Federico Chiesa is unlikely to leave Liverpool this January, despite recent speculation about a potential return to Italy. Without a doubt, his arrival at Anfield was not a definitive choice for the Reds, with the English club still monitoring potential targets for the future, with Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) considered as the long-term Mohamed Salah heir. However, there are also other wingers on Liverpool's radar for the summer such as Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) and Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich).

Chiesa's return to Serie A remains unlikely. His agent, Fali Ramadani, already explored options with Italian clubs last summer, including Inter, AC Milan, and AS Roma. However, none were inclined to cover even part of Chiesa's salary, stalling any potential deal. Also for this reason, a move back to Italy in January appears unlikely. Without forgetting that Chiesa is determined to cement his place in Liverpool's lineup, aiming to become a key figure under Arne Slot, especially if Salah leaves at the end of the season. His focus is on proving his worth and securing a consistent starting role in the 2025-26 season, regardless of any incoming right-wingers that Liverpool should add next summer.

MAN UTD AND TEN HAG’S POSSIBLE SUCCESSOR

Following Erik ten Hag's departure, Manchester United have stepped up their search for a managerial replacement to lead the Red Devils into a new chapter. Massimiliano Allegri remains on United's shortlist, while recent days have seen the emergence of two other serious contenders. Former Chelsea coach Graham Potter, still without a team after his last experience at Stamford Bridge, and Edin Terzić, out too after the remarkable season he had with Dortmund: both are now being regarded as significant candidates.

As known, Manchester United's management were already considering new profiles even before parting ways with Ten Hag: among other names discussed internally was Lucien Favre, but he has since been ruled out as a viable option. No final decisions have yet been taken by United who, in general, aim to hire a new manager by the next international break scheduled for mid-November.

With their sights set on experienced, high-profile names, United hopes to restore value to the team, both in terms of performance and economics, as well as give stability to the squad and elevate their standing in the Premier League. Decisions regarding the coaching position are expected to advance soon, while for next season, the No1 target is Ruben Amorin, who will be courted for an extended amount of time to convince him to arrive in the summer of 2025.

KVARATSKHELIA AND NAPOLI TOGETHER LONG-TERM?

The future of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Napoli could still be together in the next seasons. In fact, negotiations between the Italian club and the Georgian player are progressing, even if there is still some distance between demand and proposal: Napoli are offering around €5/6m per season, while the player would like, at least, 8 million euros to extend his agreement.

Not only the salary in negotiation: the parties, in fact, are discussing the possibility of inserting a release clause in the new agreement. President Aurelio De Laurentiis is pushing for a clause of around €100 million, while Kvara and his entourage - aware of what happened to Victor Osimhen last summer - are asking for a lower value. Discussions will continue in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, there are some European clubs that are watching the situation with interest. Like Liverpool, among the clubs interested in Kvaratskhelia this summer: the Reds requested info about costs and conditions during Euro 2024, but, at that time, the priority of the Georgian player was to stay at Napoli, with an ambitious project.

Antonio Conte, with his arrival, convinced Kvara to stay, explaining that he would be one of the key players of the season, and so it is happening. PSG, whose priority this summer is to strengthen their squad by purchasing wingers, are still interested in him, just as Barcelona, ​​who have been monitoring him since last summer, remain on his tracks.

PSG RENEW INTEREST IN MARCUS RASHFORD

Paris Saint-Germain have renewed their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, as they are looking for a new offensive player next summer. Although Rashford is under contract with Man United until 2028, PSG continue to closely monitor his situation.

The French club previously engaged in talks with Rashford last year but failed to reach an agreement, largely due to United’s firm refusal to take into consideration a transfer for the English striker. Anyway, PSG have kept Rashford on their shortlist of targets for June, viewing him as a suitable player for the future.

While Manchester United have reiterated that Marcus is a key part of their long-term plans, PSG may still explore again the possibility of reinitiating discussions to assess any potential flexibility in United’s position. As things stand, United have no intention of selling Rashford, a stance that presents significant obstacles to any transfer negotiations.

Yet, PSG’s persistent interest indicates they may be willing to test United's stance, aiming to capitalise on any shift in circumstances that could open the door for a move.