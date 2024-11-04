Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres will resist a move to Manchester United - despite the presence of his departing coach Ruben Amorim.

Record says the 26-year-old does not feel that United's project is right for him and would prefer another move if he is to leave Lisbon.

Al Nassr are among clubs keen.

The Saudi club has followed the striker long-term and wants to make a deal in the summer. However, Al Nassr are not ready to pay his €100m buyout clause.

But Sporting are ready to release Gyökeres for €60-70m.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be also interested in Gyökeres.

