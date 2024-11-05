Tribal Football
Gary Pallister exclusive: Ten Hag can't have any complaints about Man Utd sack

Zack Oaten
Gary Pallister exclusive:
Gary Pallister exclusive:
Manchester United Double winner Gary Pallister admits he did expect the axe to eventually fall on Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was sacked last week and replaced by Ruben Amorim, who will join United from Sporting CP at the beginning of the next international break.

Pallister was one of many United fans who expected the Dutchman to eventually leave after a disappointing start to the season. The former United defender convinced the FA Cup final triumph against Manchester City gained Ten Hag a temporary reprieve.

He told Tribalfootball.com: "No, I think most of us expected him to go in the summer, they stuck with him even though I think the club had courted other managers.

"After the City win, they decided to stick with him but the start of the season hasn’t been good enough and I don’t think if you are Erik ten Hag you can have any complaints. 

“He spent more money in the summer and we were not getting the results so you just can’t keep on going down the same road. So they decided to make the change and as I say I don’t think anybody can argue the fact that United had to go in a different direction.” 

Amorim is set to come in after the international break, with Ruud van Nistelrooy currently interim manager. Pallister believes that the media hype around Amorim is well founded and he could turn the club around this season. 

“They have made the change and brought in a manager that a lot of people are speaking highly of so hopefully he can be the man who takes us to new glory!” 

 

Gary Pallister was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Lucky Block

