Exclusive: Arsenal hero Smith "shocked" by Edu exit; convinced Forest on the way up

”It came as a bit of a shock, really. It all seemed settled there,” Alan Smith tells Tribalfootball when asked for a reaction to the stunning news which emerged from the Emirates on Monday.

Sporting Director Edu is leaving the club to join Nottingham Forest-owner Evangelos Marinakis’ multi-club set-up.

“We've spoken a lot about that relationship between Edu and manager Mikel Arteta in recent years. The players they have brought in have been really good and it's an important job in this day and age, so it creates a bit of uncertainty. Arsenal have got to get the right person in to replace him. In the past, we've so often seen examples of a Director of Football not thinking in the same way as the manager and they’ll want to avoid that friction at all costs,” former Gunners striker Smith continues.

Leaving Arsenal now after playing a big part in once again making them title-challengers on the surface seems a curious career move. Could it just be a matter of a bigger paycheck?

“Money does talk, so it's probably got something to do with it. Edu has been there five years now and to leave Arsenal voluntarily is a big shout. But I wish him well. I think he's a good lad, and he’s been popular at the football club. He was popular with his team-mates when he was there as a player himself. And it's been a good chapter for Arsenal with him in that position,” says Smith who is hoping Edu is not simply leaving Arsenal to take up a similar position with a fellow Premier League-club.

“I think that would hurt. Arsenal would feel more wounded if he were to take on a similar job with another Premier League club or big European side. But it seems to be a slightly different role.”

Evangelos Marinakis currently has Greek Europa Conference League winners Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest and Portuguese outfit Rio Ave under his umbrella. Meanwhile, Arsenal now has to look for the right replacement to avoid rocking the boat more than it has already been rocked.

“I don't know how long they've known about this, but they'll certainly be looking around the world for the best person. So much of it is about contacts. But there's a lot of people that would want that job at Arsenal. So, they're in a good position from that point of view and they've made good decisions over the last few years. Hopefully they can make another one.”

Forest success good for the league

Arsenal have slipped down to fifth with 18 points, seven points behind leaders Liverpool and six points less than at the same time last season. Given how many points have been required to win the title in recent years, could Arsenal already have blown their chance of finally climbing to number one?

“Seven points is a sizable gap and it's a bigger one than it used to be. But maybe we'll have a season where the points total for the winners won’t be quite so high. Even Guardiola thought this, and Man City are not looking invincible with the injuries they are suffering.

“Regarding Liverpool, we don't really know how they're going to fare right across the season. Are they going to keep this level? But Arsenal certainly can't afford to let that gap get any bigger. It might be that they'll have to go to Liverpool and beat them and beat Man City at home.”

With Arsenal down to fifth, it is a surprise package who is currently occupying a place in the top three. Along with Manchester City and Liverpool, Nottingham Forest are the only side so far with just one defeat to their name, and Smith believes it is a positive for the Premier League.

“It is still early, and they're not going to stay there, I don't think, but some had them down as relegation candidates. They've got too many good players for that, and Nuno is a good coach. Our league has always been one where teams are sometimes capable of going up there and competing. Aston Villa under Unai Emery are doing it and currently Forest are doing it. It's definitely a good thing for the league.”

- Alan Smith was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Instant Casino