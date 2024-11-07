Gus Poyet exclusive: Nunez growing into Liverpool role; Bielsa facing Uruguay challenge (& Suarez)

It raised a lot of eyebrows and almost just as many headlines, when Luis Suarez recently came out with some harsh criticism of Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Most ex-players of the former Leeds boss are in total awe of the Argentine visionary, but not Suarez apparently. But why come out now?

Advertisement Advertisement

“That was my first reaction, why now?” Gus Poyet tells Tribalfootball on a zoom call from his home. “When I watched the whole interview, I think it was a matter of a leader trying to take responsibilities. He obviously felt he’d talked to everybody, and nothing happened, so he made a decision, right or wrong,” Poyet adds.

As a former Uruguay International himself, he naturally keeps close tabs on what’s going on with La Celeste. Marcelo Bielsa himself stated his authority had been undermined and Poyet is very excited about what’s going to happen next.

“After the last two games, they stated the team came out of those in a better shape, but everybody's waiting now for the next games. Is it true that they came out better or is it just rubbish,” ponders Poyet who believes he understands the frustrations Bielsa must have over the current ordeal.

“You’re the coach and you've got a star in the national team who says something that put you in an awkward situation. Now, my reputation is being damaged, I need to get better at this. But let’s wait and see what happens in the next two matches.”

One player ready to once again turn out for Uruguay is Darwin Nunez, who’s had his suspension lifted pending appeal. Since the last international break, he’s worked his way into the Liverpool side.

“The difference between him playing for Uruguay and Liverpool is that in Uruguay he knows he’s the number nine. In Liverpool, he’s not sure of that. We only see the games, but when you know him and you see that kind of improvement he’s showing, I'm sure that the coach now at Liverpool will know how to use him.

“Maybe it’s the way he's training now, I don’t know, but I know you need to train well to perform well. I know of one player, and I’m not going to name names, who was rubbish in training but played very well in 17 years of football. The rest of the players I trained with, me included, if you don't train well, you don't play well. Maybe the current training is better for Nunez’s game? That doesn't mean that one coach is better than the other. It's just something that is good for him.”

- Gus Poyet was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Freebets.com