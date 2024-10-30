CARABAO CUP QF DRAW: Spurs host Man Utd; Arsenal host Palace
Tottenham will host Manchester United in the plum tie after the Carabao Cup quarterfinals draw.
Holders Manchester City are out of the competition after being defeated by Spurs on Wednesday night.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Managerless United are through after a 5-2 rout of Leicester City.
With only Premier League clubs remaining, there is a London derby with Arsenal to host Crystal Palace.
CARABAO CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW:
Tottenham v Manchester United
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Ties will be staged in the week of December 16