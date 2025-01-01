Tribal Football

Chivu Cristian latest - Football player news, transfer news & rumours, contract updates

Chivu Christian
Marotta and Chivu reach agreement over Inter Milan coaching job
Marotta and Chivu reach agreement over Inter Milan coaching job
Cristian Chivu agrees terms to become new Inter Milan manager
The Calcio Comment: A title, the top four and relegation; everything up for grabs in final Serie A round
Tudor raps Juventus players after Parma defeat: No desire nor fight!
Chivu dedicates debut Parma win against Bologna to Pecchia
Chivu lays out plans for Parma
Parma name Chivu as new coach
Chivu to be named new Parma coach as he dines in city centre with club chiefs
Cristian Chivu announces he's leaving Inter Milan
Most Read
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer
Man Utd have £55M bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo rejected
Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen to bid for Man Utd winger Antony
Real Madrid agree to pay Alvaro Carreras release clause
Chivu Cristian page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Chivu Cristian - breaking news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Chivu Cristian news, you can follow football team news today from top European clubs (e.g. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.