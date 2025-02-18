Parma name Chivu as new coach

Cristian Chivu has been named new coach of Parma.

Chivu replaces Fabio Pecchia, who was sacked on Monday.

Parma announced this morning: "Parma Calcio welcomes Cristian Chivu, the new coach of the Men's First Team.

"Chivu, together with his staff composed of Antonio Gagliardi (assistant coach), Angelo Palombo (technical assistant) and Nicola Pavarini (goalkeeping coach), will lead the team in the training session scheduled for this afternoon at the Mutti Training Center in Collecchio.

"The Club welcomes Cristian and his staff in yellow and blue with the best wishes for a successful job."

Chivu's first game in charge will be against Bologna this weekend.