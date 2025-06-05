Cristian Chivu agrees terms to become new Inter Milan manager

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Cristian Chivu has agreed terms to replace Simone Inzaghi as the new Inter Milan manager and is now wait to get the green light from the club.

Chivu, 44, was about to sign a new two-year deal with Parma before Inter came calling, and he now looks set to replace Simone Inzaghi.

Inzaghi left the Serie A giants for Al-Hilal following their record-breaking 5-0 Champions League defeat to PSG, agreeing to a massive €26 million per-year deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the former Inter defender is now in Milan ironing out the details of his new contract.

The Romanian spent some time with Inter’s youth set-up, managing their under-19s between 2021 and 2024 before leaving to pursue first-team management oppurtunities.

