Lille defender Meunier on signing for Man Utd: If they ever ask me, I’ll cycle there!

Lille defender Thomas Meunier has declared his love for Manchester United and admitted that it had been tough to support that side in recent years.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of their season in the club’s history under manager Ruben Amorim in what is an era to forget for the side who have not won a league title in well over a decade. Meunier, who joined French club Lille in July 2024, has never tested himself in the Premier League but would likely jump at the chance to sign for the side as he reveals he has followed the side his whole life.

With Amorim rebuilding his side with the likes of Matheus Cunha and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, it is very unlikely that the 33-year-old will be top of United’s priority list in what feels like a missed opportunity to have a player filled with passion in their side. Speaking to Belgian newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen, he admitted his adoration for the side.

“If they (Man Utd) ever ask me, I’ll cycle there!

“But maybe it’s better this way. Suppose I play there and have a bad time. I wouldn’t want to hate Manchester United, because I love that club so much.

“I went to watch them a few weeks ago, against Bilbao (in the Europa League final). In with the fans, singing, à fond (fully).

“Je suis un vrai. (I am a real one). I go to watch them at least once every season.

“But of all the home games I’ve seen in all those years, they’ve only won two. You have to have a self cruelty side to be a United supporter, right?”

The Belgium international has proven himself at top sides such as Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge but never got the chance to sign for the Premier League side despite his love for the club. However, three years ago, Meunier once again had his heart set on a move to United but it never materialised as he moved to Dortmund.

Now defender will continue to watch his favourite side as Amorim begins a squad overhaul that has been needed for some time. As United chase European football once more there is a chance that Lille may come face to face with Amorim’s side who will be quick to welcome Meunier to Old Trafford not as a fan but as a player.