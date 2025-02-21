Chivu lays out plans for Parma

Cristian Chivu says he's ready to take the Parma job.

The Romanian was named Parma coach this week after Monday's dismissal of Fabio Pecchia.

“We met on the same day we arrived in Parma. I was surprised by the call from a club that had the courage to invite me for an interview," Chivu said at his media introduction.

“I know the reality of a club with a long-term project, and I’m pleased to have been contacted and chosen.

“I’m happy to be part of a club with great ambition. There’s an important project here. The squad is full of talented young players the club is investing in, and our job is to get results while helping them grow.

“Right now, there’s a lack of confidence due to recent results, so I’ve focused on restoring belief and courage. We need to be proactive—confidence is crucial for young players. My players are the best, and I have to give them my all.

Chivu was asked about what he had been doing in the lead-up to this week. The former defender had previous experience as Inter Milan primavera coach.

“During these months, I dedicated a lot of time to studying and traveling,” the 44-year-old said.

“I watched many matches and resumed my UEFA analysis work on the Champions League. It’s a great job because it allows you to engage with top coaches and clubs while studying new football trends.

“Leadership is innate—not everyone has it—but you need to press the right buttons to boost self-confidence. It’s about transmitting belief and courage. Leadership comes from a small group of players who can pass it on to the rest of the squad, allowing everyone to perform and give more.

“You connect with young players by trusting them, talking to them, and giving them feedback. You need to find the right way to be heard and earn credibility.

“It’s important for them to see someone they recognise as credible, someone who conveys something valuable both in football and in life.

“Sensitivity is key—you need the right approach for each individual, as everyone is different. Communication and the confidence you instill are crucial.”