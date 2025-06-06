Marotta and Chivu reach agreement over Inter Milan coaching job

Cristian Chivu has committed to Inter Milan.

The Romanian great is set to leave Parma after guiding them to Serie A safety over the final months of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chivu met with Inter president Beppe Marotta and Nerazzurri directors yesterday. It will mark a coaching return for Chivu, who was Primavera trainer at Inter for several seasons.

Chivu's contract with Parma expires at the end of the month, but Inter want to make the appointment immediately so he can take charge for their Club World Cup campaign.

TMW says an agreement to 2027 has been reached between Chivu and Marotta.

Marotta is today in talks with Parma about securing Chivu a release from his deal.