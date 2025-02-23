Tribal Football
Chivu dedicates debut Parma win against Bologna to Pecchia

New Parma coach Cristian Chivu was delighted with a winning debut for victory over Bologna on Saturday.

Chivu had replaced Fabio Pecchia last week and saw Ange-Yoan Bonny and Simon Sohm strike for the 2-0 win.

He later said, "The compliments should be given to the coach and the man Fabio Pecchia rather than to me. They should be given to him for what he has done for this team and this city: I found a group ready to face and withstand the impact against a strong team like Bologna, which is built to play in the Champions League, so against them it is never easy.

"As for the spirit of sacrifice, we came from games in which we conceded a lot and scored little, the lads were very good at getting into the moment.

"The credit goes to the boys: we touch the right buttons to make them get into the situation, which is not dramatic but still not simple, we needed the points. We need to think as a team and be compact: against a team with legs and that has many things that can put you in difficulty, the defense was perfect.

"Let's take this victory that gives us so much, for all of us, for the city, for the environment. We know that work pays off and with self-esteem that grows we can do even better."

