Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly rejected the chance to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old doesn’t seem to have a future at Napoli but a potential deal to join Al-Hilal is on the verge of collapse as he couldn’t agree terms with the Saudi club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Osimhen managed to rediscover some form during his season-long loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals in his 32 games across all competitions.

The Turkish giants are pushing to keep Osimhen at the club but would struggle to meet the €75m release clause that Napoli insist on any interested club meeting.

Man United and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Osimhen although it’s understood his wages would be a major obstacle for any deal to get done.