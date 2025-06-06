Departing Man Utd midfielder Eriksen admits one career regret

As 33 year-old Christian Eriksen prepares to earn his 143rd cap for the Danish national team in a friendly against Northern Ireland on Saturday evening, he says to dr.dk's podcast "Fodboldlisten" that there is one thing that annoys him, when he looks back on his career.

He has won national championships with both Ajax and Inter and has played in the Champions League final with Tottenham. But in terms of the Danish national team, there is still something missing in my career, says Eriksen.

"I would have liked to make it further in a final tournament with Denmark. There was the European Championships in 2021 of course (Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing in the opening match against Finland), but I didn't quite feel like I was a part of it. In a different way than what I should have been", he says.

Eriksen has taken part in six final tournaments with Denmark (World Cup 2010, 2018 and 2022) and European Championships (2012, 2021 and 2024) .

Denmark enjoyed their best results in 2018 and 2024, where the team reached the quarter finals if you disregard the 2021 tournament where Eriksen was unable to play due to his accident.

"I would have liked to take Denmark further than what I have been able to. It's where I felt I could have signed my name into the history books in a bigger way. That has been missing."

No one in Danish football history has reached as many caps as Eriksen, an accomplishment that he is proud of.

"To sit here now and to have played the most international matches, that is special. It is very, very special and something I am incredibly grateful to have been able to do. But it is also at the same time a small pat on the back for myself that I actually accomplished many of the things in my career that I had hoped to do. I really feel that I have managed to achieve that," says Eriksen.

The World Cup next year will supposedly mark Eriksen's swan song in the Danish national team and he obviously hopes to go out on a high.

"In most of the final tournaments we have managed to proceed from the groups stages and then we have come across teams in the 1/8-final where we haven't been good enough to go through. It was the same in Germany last time, where I think we were good, but Germany were just too good and more clinical in the end."