Tudor raps Juventus players after Parma defeat: No desire nor fight!

Juventus coach Igor Tudor admits they fell short of standards after Wednesday night's defeat to Parma.

Cristian Chivu's team stunned Juve 1-0 through Mateo Pellegrino on the night.

Afterwards, Tudor said: “We lacked a bit of everything. We pushed a lot in the second half, but we were not dangerous enough.

“We conceded a goal from a cross from 40 metres. We are disappointed, but we look ahead. There are still five games remaining and a lot of points at stake. We already play in four days.

“It’s true, we had this problem, but it’s no excuse. We have to adapt and look ahead.

“Parma are doing well now. They play simple football, but they have a competitive spirit. We deserved to score a goal, but unfortunately, we were not determined enough up front. I can’t say Parma did so much, but it’s a defeat, and we must accept it."

Lack of desire and fight

Tudor continued: “We could have done more. When you reach the last 20 or 25 meters, if you need to score. If you don’t do it, the risk is losing the game. Parma scored a great goal. We put 20 crosses in, and we did nothing.

"We lacked that determination and desire. Too many times, we were just happy to participate. We must grow, be wicked and have the desire to win and fight. That’s what I told the lads.

"You don’t win with tactics, systems, and you can win with that, but mostly with other things.”