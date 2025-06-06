Amorim urging Man Utd to buy Mbeumo AND Gyokeres

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim remains eager to see TWO new attacking signings made in the coming days.

With United to go higher for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo today, they are also receiving encouragement in their pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Arsenal and Newcastle are also interested in Gyokeres, transfer expert Ben Jacobs states a reunion with his former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim at United is appealing.

Jacobs told The United Stand: "My understanding is that Viktor Gyokeres would be very keen on a move to Man United if they could pull that off, financially speaking.

"I don’t think Gyokeres would be on £300,000 a week or more. So if Rashford and Sancho go they’ve got wage bill space to invest in these players, so that’s why if they bite the bullet on the transfer and agent fees, if they structure it in a way where they can start in the next financial year and get it on flexible instalments, it can be a way they can do that deal."