Chivu to be named new Parma coach as he dines in city centre with club chiefs

Chivu to be named new Parma coach as he dines in city centre

Parma are expected to name Cristian Chivu as new coach today.

Parma sacked Fabio Pecchia on Monday after their defeat to AS Roma over the weekend.

And TMW says Romanian great Chivu will be named as his replacement.

The former coach of Inter Milan's Primavera team already arrived in the city yesterday and had a dinner in a restaurant in the historic centre, not far from the Tardini, together with CEO Federico Cherubini, the sporting director Mauro Pederzoli and the team manager Alessio Cracolici.

Also present was Angelo Palombo who could be part of Chivu's staff.

Chivu is expected to sign a contract until the end of the season with an option for 12 months, which should be triggered automatically in the event of Parma avoiding the drop.