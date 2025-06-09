Why Wirtz could be a bargain for Liverpool despite his £118M price tag

With Jeremie Frimpong having already joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, the smart money is on former club colleague, Florian Wirtz, following him to Anfield.

The Reds parted with a reported £29.5m to land the Dutchman as a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, and have already made three offers for Wirtz - the last of which was for £100m plus £13m in add-ons - but all have been rebuffed.

Though it's understood that Leverkusen ideally want to hold out for £126.4m, reports point to both clubs agreeing a deal worth in the region of £118m, a British record transfer to eclipse Moises Caicedo's move from Brighton to Chelsea.

In terms of financial outlay, that's some vote of confidence from the reigning Premier League champions, and the message it will send to their rivals will be heard loud and clear.

Wirtz signing enhances Liverpool's title credentials

Liverpool were imperious under Arne Slot and won the 2024/25 title at a canter, so bringing in one of the world's best young players can surely only enhance their attempts to retain the silverware and, potentially, begin a new dynasty at a club that ruled the world in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

In his 31 Bundesliga appearances during 24/25, the German all-rounder scored a respectable 10 goals and provided 12 assists (a league high), whilst also delivering 52 crosses and 78 shots at goal.

Florian Wirtz touches in the box for Leverkusen vs Mainz Opta by Stats Perform

He won 383 tackles and 11 duels during the campaign, undertook 865 sprints and 2,302 intensive runs.

Particularly creative as Bayer's No.10, Wirtz has only just turned 22 years of age and for all intents and purposes is therefore some years from reaching his peak as a player. A scary thought for opposition teams indeed.

Slight formation change won't affect Wirtz's role

A slight 71kg/11 stone 1lb presence, he is nonetheless deceptively strong and is rarely knocked off the ball when in possession, and the way in which he's able to drive at defences despite being under the most intense pressure has become a feature of his play.

In that respect, he can be expected to fulfil much the same role with Liverpool.

Having been used to playing on the left side of a 3-4-2-1 system under Xabi Alonso, he'll almost certainly operate in the same areas but in a three behind the main striker, in a likely 4-2-3-1 in attack, converting to a 4-4-2 when defending.

That said, he has played in other attacking positions when needed, so offers versatility to Slot should the manager desire it.

Which players are under threat?

Liverpool won't be smashing the British transfer record for a player to then sit on the bench either, and therefore one or two current Reds first-teamers will be looking over their shoulders.

Wirtz's capture almost certainly means the end of Harvey Elliott's time at the club for example, with the 21-year-old long having had one foot out of the exit door after only managing 654 minutes in all competitions during 24/25.

Florian Wirtz stats Flashscore

Starting just five games out of 23 across the campaign, it's little wonder that Elliott managed a paltry two goals and three assists.

Seven goals and seven assists from Dominik Szoboszlai in 40 games (33 as a starter) isn't a great return either, and whilst there's no suggestion that the Hungarian will leave the Merseyside outfit, he may find minutes harder to come by in 2025/26.

"I'm so excited" says former Leverkusen and Liverpool ace

“Oh, I'm so excited. He will fit in directly, really," Erik Meijer, who joined Liverpool from Leverkusen 26 years ago, was quoted as saying recently.

“But I'm also really happy that he made a choice to go somewhere else, not to go to Bayern Munich.

“That would be the easy step because to find out ‘how good am I in world football’ then you have to step up, and Liverpool is a big step up.

“We saw that when they met in the Champions League against each other, and I'm very curious to see how good Flo is in the Premier League."

Florian Wirtz 2024/25 Radar chart Opta by Stats Perform

As long as Wirtz is given the time to settle in then, strange as it may sound, Liverpool might well have landed themselves a bargain.

The player himself might have to accept, at least initially, that he'll not get things his own way in the Premier League, the most demanding in Europe.

However, his skill set and ability to both take on defenders himself, either inside or outside, as well as finding the gaps and opening up the passing lanes to bring teammates into play, makes him a very interesting proposition indeed.

Florian Wirtz attacking ball carries 2024/25 Opta by Stats Perform

It's a real statement signing from the Reds and underscores the club's willingness to both retain and buy best-in-class for each position in the squad.

The gauntlet has well and truly been thrown down again.