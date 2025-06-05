Wirtz confirms transfer news as he nods when asked about Liverpool move

Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz was asked about his move to Liverpool this summer and his response was telling.

The Reds remain in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for the 22-year-old in a deal said to be worth more than £120M. Wirtz scored for Germany as they were beaten 2-1 by Portugal in their UEFA Nations League semi-final and following the defeat was asked if he was “excited for Liverpool” as he left the game.

Wirtz turned to face the reporter and slightly nodded his head, appearing to respond to the question before walking away. Though it was such a small gesture, it practically confirmed the move to Merseyside and fans went wild on social media as they prepare to welcome the young star who is one of the best up and coming talents in Europe.

The deal for Wirtz is taking time as sporting director Richard Hughes mulls over the eye-watering price for the youngster. Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah are both admired by Leverkusen and could be included in the deal to snap him up but the Reds seem to have the cash to buy him outright after manager Arne Slot did not spend in his first two transfer windows after taking over from former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen and the club's managing director Simon Rolfes recently said: "It's currently an open subject with Florian.

"There is concrete interest from Liverpool, but there's no more to say right now. Florian is our player."