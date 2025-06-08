Borussia Dortmund keen on signing Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a fresh move for Jadon Sancho amid uncertainty over his future at Manchester United.

The Bundesliga side have requested to be kept informed about the Englishman’s status at Old Trafford, with the out-of-favour winger seen as a potential replacement for Chelsea-linked Jamie Gittens, according to Sky Sports.

Sancho impressed during his loan spell at Dortmund last season, playing a key role in their run to the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, the clubs failed to agree on a permanent deal, and he ended up joining Chelsea. His first year at Stamford Bridge was frustrating overall, but he did cap it off on a high note by scoring in their Europa Conference League final win over Real Betis.

If Borussia Dortmund ramp up their interest, they could re-sign him in time for the Club World Cup.