Liverpool willing to include players in THIRD attempt for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz

Liverpool have had two offers for Florian Wirtz rejected by Bayer Leverkusen over the past week.

Kicker says Liverpool had an original offer of €100m plus €20m in bonuses rejected by Bayer before following up with a bid of €120m clean, but again it was rejected.

Liverpool remain determined to prise Wirtz away from Bayer and a multi-player swap is being discussed to make up the short fall with Bayer insisting the Germany international won't leave for less than €150m.

Harvey Elliott and Jarrell Quansah are two players Liverpool are prepared to put on the table in part exchange.

Leverkusen's managing director Simon Rolfes has said of Wirtz's future: “It’s currently an open subject with Florian. There is concrete interest from Liverpool, but there’s no more to say right now. Florian is our player.”