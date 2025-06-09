Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal dithering opens door to Chelsea in Sesko race
Arsenal risk missing out on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal have held talks with Leipzig for the Slovenia international, but are yet to pull the trigger on a formal offer.

The delays, reports the Mirror, has opened the door for rivals to step in, which include Chelsea.

The Blues are interested in Sesko, despite signing Ipswich Town centre-forward Liam Delap last week. 

Chelsea are keen on adding a second striker this summer, with Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike both being considered.

For Arsenal's part, it's been suggested manager Mikel Arteta is delaying things as he considers the strengths of Sesko and  Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

