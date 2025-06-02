Fullkrug on Wirtz's move to Liverpool: I am sure that he would bring this team forward

Germany teammate Niclas Fullkrug has spoken on Bayer Leverkusen striker Florian Wirtz and his imminent move to Liverpool.

Wirtz is currently joining his national teammates as they ramp up preparations for the upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes which sees him link up with West Ham United forward Fullkrug. The first game on the agenda is a last-four match against Portugal but reporters were quick to ask the Hammers star about Wirtz who many believe will be a Liverpool player in the coming days.

"First of all, nothing official has been decided yet and I do not know whether that will be the case.

"That means you won’t get any new information from me! But of course I talk to Flo a lot and we’ve talked about it a bit.”

He then praised his teammate and suggested that if he does make the switch to Merseyside then he will be make a huge difference to the side as they try to retain their title next season under manager Arne Slot who has already brought in Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong.

"Basically, Flo is simply an outstanding player with special qualities.

"I think it doesn’t matter what league, as soon as you give Flo a metre too much it becomes dangerous and he can use these spaces very well.

"He is also very versatile and he can use these spaces with a dribble, with a pass or even with a finish because he is so flexible.

"No matter where he goes I think he would work very well and even if it was Liverpool then I am sure that he would definitely bring this team forward."

Fullkrug made the move from Germany to England himself only last year, moving from Borussia Dortmund to West Ham and will understand what the switch to the Premier League is like. With Frimpong and Wirtz both potentially moving together this may help the them adapt to their new surroundings and help them get on their feet in an enitirely new environment.