The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks

The race for Victor Osimhen is getting increasingly intense; Manchester City have many names on the list to strengthen their midfield; Miguel Gutierrez is the main target of Man Utd. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

OSIMHEN, THE BATTLE IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY TENSE

Manchester United are the latest Premier League club to enter the race for Victor Osimhen ahead of next summer. Manager Ruben Amorim is facing challenges early in his tenure at United, and significant changes in attack could be on the horizon as early as January. This is particularly true given Marcus Rashford's increasingly complex situation in recent weeks, with PSG closely monitoring the developments.

As a result, Manchester United have requested fresh information on Osimhen. While no concrete steps have followed this initial inquiry, the club plans to keep a close eye on his performances in the weeks ahead. Chelsea also remain keen on the striker, especially given the favourable release clause for foreign clubs included in his most recent contract with Napoli.

Meanwhile, Osimhen's camp hopes Juventus will step up their interest after requesting new details at the end of November. With Dusan Vlahovic likely to depart - if not in January, then almost certainly in the summer - the Nigerian has emerged as Juventus's top target. The Bianconeri have already scheduled a technical meeting before the beginning of the January transfer window to finalise their transfer priorities. Alongside the search for a centre-back, securing a top striker like Osimhen will be a key focus in their planning.

MAN CITY DESPERATELY SEEK NEW MIDFIELDER

Manchester City continue to consider Ederson as their top target to replace Rodri in January, intensifying talks with the player’s representatives. While Ederson is eager to join City, Atalanta’s firm €58/60 million price tag remains a significant obstacle.

However, Pep Guardiola is determined to strengthen his midfield in January and, for this reason, Man City are exploring alternatives. One option is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, also admired by Liverpool. While happy at Palace, Wharton is open to a move if a suitable project arises. Palace are willing to consider offers of around £55/60 million, leveraging on his contract, which expires in 2029.

Another name that is gaining position in these last weeks is Tijjani Reijnders. The Spanish coach views Tijjani as a strong value-for-money option, particularly if a deal for Ederson falls through. AC Milan value Reijnders highly and are working on a contract renewal, but City could consider an investment of €50/55 million to secure his services.

Lastly, Guardiola’s dream signing remains Bruno Guimaraes, but Newcastle are unwilling to sell the player in January, always asking for £100 million even if the release clause expired last summer. However, City may revisit this option in the summer with a potential offer of £75/80 million, but they certainly won't be able to wait until June without first buying someone during January, given their very complicated situation this season.

ANCELOTTI WANTS TWO NEW FULLBACKS

Real Madrid are prioritising reinforcements for both the right-back and left-back positions in January or next summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold remains their primary target for the right-back role. While the club is confident about securing him as a free agent in June, the player has yet to decide his future, aiming to maximise his next contract. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have offered four-year deals with an option for a fifth. If Alexander-Arnold opts to stay at Liverpool, Real Madrid are prepared to pursue Plan B, with Jeremie Frimpong emerging as the main alternative.

As for left-back, Real Madrid are actively pursuing Alphonso Davies but face challenges, given that many clubs - including his current team Bayern Munich - are pushing for him. That's why the Blancos have begun exploring Theo Hernandez as a concrete alternative. Theo, who is negotiating a contract extension with AC Milan until 2028, is dissatisfied with the club’s latest offer of just over €5 million per season. This, combined with his current struggles at the Rossoneri, makes a return to Madrid an appealing option.

Real, for their part, have initiated contact with his representatives and are intensifying talks: a transfer even in January remains a possibility.

GUTIERREZ NOW A MAN UTD PRIORITY

Miguel Gutierrez has emerged as a serious target for Manchester United. The Girona left-back has already received approval from manager Ruben Amorim, who gave his ok about his potential arrival. Despite being under contract until 2027, Miguel has requested a transfer from Girona, creating an opportunity for United to negotiate his €35 million release clause.

Despite Real Madrid having 50% of the future resale, the Spanish club is also willing to negotiate a price lower than the clause. In recent days, United have intensified contact with Miguel’s entourage to confirm their concrete interest and have also reached out directly to Girona to discuss the possible move.

Not only Man Utd: Bayern Munich have also expressed interest in the Spanish left-back, considered an alternative to Alphonso Davies – whose future is still uncertain – though no substantial progress has been made on their end. On the player’s side, negotiations over personal terms have begun, as Girona has given Miguel the green light to set up contract discussions with Manchester United. The English club hopes to secure the transfer early in January to strengthen their squad as soon as possible.

MOURINHO SAFE AT FENERBAHCE AS HE WAITS FOR TALISCA

José Mourinho’s position as Fenerbahce’s head coach is not at risk, despite some inconsistent results this season. The Portuguese manager continues to have the full support of the club’s management, who remain confident in his ability to guide the team to success.

Mourinho’s reputation and experience are seen as vital to Fenerbahce’s ambitions, and the club is committed to backing him both on and off the pitch. One clear sign of this support is the impending arrival of Anderson Talisca, a player Mourinho has specifically requested to strengthen the squad: the deal with Al Nassr is expected to be finalised in the early days of the January transfer window. Talisca, on his part, already found an agreement in principle with Fenerbahce a few days ago and is just waiting for the clubs to complete the deal to begin his new adventure in Türkiye.

Fenerbahce’s management sees Talisca’s signing as a key step in addressing the team’s recent struggles in converting opportunities and maintaining attacking consistency. Mourinho is optimistic that the addition of the Brazilian player will reinvigorate the squad and help achieve the club's competitive goals for the second part of the season, considering that the 8-point deficit from Galatasaray in the Super Lig is recoverable.