Liverpool, Chelsea among Bosman scramble for David

Liverpool are among the clubs checking in regarding the situation surrounding Jonathan David.

The forward is a free agent in the summer and could leave his French club Lille for nothing.

Per The Athletic, there are now a host of teams ready to put in a contract offer to him.

David is said to be wanted by Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Juventus, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

There will likely be other top teams that are also in the hunt once the summer window opens.

David can sign a pre-contract with teams in January, but may want to wait for the summer window to maximize his options.