London duo rival Man Utd, Real Madrid in Davies Bosman battle

The race for Bayern Munich's Bosman prospect Alphonso Davies is intensifying.

Off contract in June and upset with Bayern dragging their feet over new contract talks, the Canada wing-back's agent has scheduled meetings with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

And the Athletic says the interest won't end there.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are tracking the left-back. However, it is unclear whether the interest is expected to materialise in January.

Davies has been with Bayern for over five years.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDavies AlphonsoManchester UnitedReal MadridBayern MunichArsenalChelseaBundesligaLaLigaFootball Transfers
