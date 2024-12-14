London duo rival Man Utd, Real Madrid in Davies Bosman battle

The race for Bayern Munich's Bosman prospect Alphonso Davies is intensifying.

Off contract in June and upset with Bayern dragging their feet over new contract talks, the Canada wing-back's agent has scheduled meetings with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

And the Athletic says the interest won't end there.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are tracking the left-back. However, it is unclear whether the interest is expected to materialise in January.

Davies has been with Bayern for over five years.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play