PSG coach Enrique pushed about Osimhen rumours

PSG coach Luis Enrique has cooled talk of a move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

On-loan from Napoli, Osimhen can be sold for €75m next month courtesy of a buyout clause.

The Nigeria international is being linked with PSG this week, amid rival interest from Juventus and Chelsea.

Asked about the PSG rumours, Enrique said: "I'm not talking about players who aren't in the club, in any case.

"I'm very happy with the squad. The best thing to do in each transfer window is to be attentive, it's difficult to improve our squad, we want to develop our young talents. Regarding the transfer window, we have a very good team."