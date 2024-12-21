Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim: Where I know Antony will improve
Club America eyeing Rayo Vallecano attacker James
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper

PSG coach Enrique pushed about Osimhen rumours

Paul Vegas
PSG coach Enrique pushed about Osimhen rumours
PSG coach Enrique pushed about Osimhen rumoursAction Plus
PSG coach Luis Enrique has cooled talk of a move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

On-loan from Napoli, Osimhen can be sold for €75m next month courtesy of a buyout clause.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Nigeria international is being linked with PSG this week, amid rival interest from Juventus and Chelsea.

Asked about the PSG rumours, Enrique said: "I'm not talking about players who aren't in the club, in any case.

"I'm very happy with the squad. The best thing to do in each transfer window is to be attentive, it's difficult to improve our squad, we want to develop our young talents. Regarding the transfer window, we have a very good team."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOsimhen VictorPSGGalatasarayJuventusNapoliChelseaLigue 1Serie ASuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Evra admits Al Nassr star Ronaldo considered "PSG project"
Galatasaray watching Son situation closely at Tottenham