The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list

Inter Milan would like to revolutionize their attack in January; Jeremie Frimpong is ready to leave Bayer Leverkusen; Mohamed Salah is thinking about a renewal with Liverpool - and dreaming of the Ballon d'Or. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

INTER WANT TO RENEW THEIR ATTACK

Inter have expressed renewed interest in Federico Chiesa, seeking information about a potential loan move in January. Meanwhile, Liverpool are focused on ensuring Chiesa’s full recovery, with manager Arne Slot considering him a valuable option for the second half of the season. However, Mohamed Salah’s excellent form and ongoing contract renewal talks with the Egyptian player may limit Chiesa’s role at Anfield, creating uncertainty about his future at the club.

Inter are eager to capitalize on this ambiguity, positioning themselves as a strong contender for the Italian winger. Simultaneously, the Nerazzurri are addressing potential departures within their squad: clubs from Spain and Turkey are monitoring Marko Arnautovic, while Torino have shown interest in Joaquin Correa as they look to reinforce their attack. Should Chiesa join Inter, the Italian club is prepared to offload one of these forwards.

Simone Inzaghi sees Chiesa as a versatile player who could adapt to his tactical system, adding speed and creativity to the attack. However, Chiesa would like to establish himself at Liverpool and is working hard to get back to top form: Federico would like to have more space in the second part of the season, and by the end of the year he will speak clearly with Slot to have confirmations on this.

JONATHAN DAVID’S FUTURE BETWEEN SERIE A AND PREMIER LEAGUE

Jonathan David is set to become one of the most sought-after strikers in next summer’s transfer market as the Lille forward will be available on a free transfer. His agent, Nick Mavromaras, has been working for weeks to gauge interest and explore potential deals, but the demands are steep.

David’s camp is seeking over €10 million in commissions and a salary starting at €6 million annually for a contract of at least four to five years. Arsenal have monitored David for a long time, listing him among their summer targets, even if Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak are currently the priority options for the Gunners.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also held recent discussions with David’s entourage, expressing interest and maintaining contact as they assess their attacking options.

The club making the most significant progress for the summer, however, is Inter. Under the guidance of Giuseppe Marotta - renowned for his expertise in securing free agents - the Nerazzurri are pushing hard to secure David’s signature. Inter recently met with Mavromaras during their Champions League match with RB Leipzig, confirming David as their top priority for June.

With Arnautovic and Correa’s contracts expiring in 2025, Inter view the Canadian as an ideal addition to join Lautaro Martinez, Thuram, and Taremi in their attacking lineup. The race remains open, but the Italian club is positioning itself as a frontrunners in this pursuit.

MATTHIAS JAISSLE ON WEST HAM SHORTLIST

Matthias Jaissle has emerged as a candidate on West Ham’s shortlist as a potential replacement should the club decide to part ways with Julen Lopetegui. While no formal offer has been made yet, West Ham are monitoring the German coach closely, with initial contact expected soon.

Jaissle has been included on the list due to his dynamic approach and progressive footballing philosophy, qualities that West Ham sees as pivotal to fostering a new culture at the club. His reputation for implementing modern tactics and developing young talent makes him a compelling option for a managerial overhaul. Currently, however, Jaissle remains committed to his role at Al Ahli: since taking charge a season and a half ago, he has established himself as a key figure in the Saudi Pro League, with a contract running until the summer of 2026.

This means that any club interested in his services would need to negotiate a release fee with Al Ahli. While his focus remains on his current team, the prospect of managing in the Premier League could be enticing, making this a situation to watch closely as West Ham deliberates its next steps.

FRIMPONG OPEN TO LEAVING LEVERKUSEN

Jeremie Frimpong continues to draw interest from Europe’s top clubs as one of the most sought-after right-backs on the market. Liverpool, in particular, have identified him as their primary target should they fail to convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to renew his contract.

While no formal offers have been made yet, the Reds remain in regular contact with Frimpong’s representatives. In fact, they are determined to push for Alexander-Arnold’s extension, but if progress stalls, Liverpool are expected to intensify their efforts to secure Frimpong as his successor.

Real Madrid are also monitoring Frimpong closely, including him on their shortlist to reinforce the right-back position. The Spanish club is waiting for a meeting with Carlo Ancelotti to determine its strategy, particularly as they assess the feasibility of signing Alexander-Arnold. In the Premier League, Manchester City’s interest in Frimpong persists, though Rico Lewis’s strong performances have reduced their urgency to make an immediate move for a right-back.

For his part, Frimpong is open to considering a transfer, but a move in January appears unlikely. Bayer Leverkusen’s valuation of over €55 million makes a winter transfer challenging, given the limited time for negotiations, while a summer move is more probable, as clubs prepare to meet Leverkusen’s demands for one of Europe’s most interesting full-backs.

BALLON d’OR FACTOR AS SALAH AND LIVERPOOL WORK TOWARDS RENEWAL

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have begun serious discussions over a potential contract extension. Salah, for his part, has expressed a willingness to negotiate, emphasizing the need for a minimum two-year deal as a baseline for further talks.

Beyond financial terms, one of the key factors driving Salah’s potential decision to stay is his ambition to win the Ballon d’Or, a lifelong dream. While he remains a top target for PIF and the Saudi Pro League, Salah is inspired by Liverpool’s strong performances under Arne Slot and his excellent form this season. These elements reinforce his belief that staying at Liverpool offers the best chance to compete for the prestigious France Football award.

A move to Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, would likely complicate his chances of securing such recognition. Liverpool are keen to finalize an agreement soon to avoid any risk of Salah being tempted by a lucrative pre-contract offer from Saudi Arabia as a free agent. The club has made it clear they are prepared to accommodate Salah’s demands, knowing that this should be the “last” major contract at a top European club.

While no deal has been reached yet, Liverpool’s proactive approach signals their commitment to finding a solution that secures Salah’s medium-term future at Anfield.

