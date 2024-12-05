FIFA Club World Cup: Man City grouped with Juventus; Real Madrid to face Al Hilal

We now know the groups for the new-look FIFA Club World Cup to be held next year in the United States, with the draw having been conducted on Thursday in Miami, Florida - the same city that will host the opening match on June 15th.

In some of the more eye-catching results of the draw, Manchester City were grouped with Juventus while Paris Saint-Germain drew both Atletico Madrid and Botafogo in their group.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will feature in Group A alongside FC Porto and Palmeiras while European champions Real Madrid were drawn into Group H with Neymar's Al Hilal of Suadi Arabia.

Below you can see the full groups for the tournament.

The draw, conducted by Italian World Cup winner and former Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero, included a recorded message from US President-elect Donald Trump in which he complimented FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"The event is going to be incredible. I will try and be there. If I can I would, we'll see what happens," Trump said.

"But I just want to say you're led by a man named Gianni. I just know him as Gianni and he's a winner and he's the president, and I'm the president.

"We've known each other a long time, and I’m so honoured to have this kind of a relationship because soccer is going through the roof. As everybody knows, it's been doing fantastically well... and it really is taking over the United States in terms of the sport."

Group A

Palmeiras (Brazil)

FC Porto (Portugal)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Inter Miami (USA)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Auckland City FC (New Zealand)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Benfica (Portugal)

Group D

Flamengo (Brazil)

Esperance Tunis (Tunisia)

Chelsea (England)

Club Leon (Mexico)

Group E

River Plate (Argentina)

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Monterrey (Mexico)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Group F

Fluminense (Brazil)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Ulsan (South Korea)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G

Manchester City (England)

Wydad (Morocco)

Al Ain (UAE)

Juventus (Italy)

Group H

Real Madrid (Spain)

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Pachuca (Mexico)

Salzburg (Austria)

The group winners and runners-up will progress to the Round of 16, which is followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

The final will take place on July 13th at MetLife Stadium in New York.

FIFA Club World Cup venues:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

GEODIS Park (Nashville)

MetLife Stadium (New Jersey)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Audi Field (Washington)

Rules of the draw:

There was a general principle that no group could feature more than one team from the same confederation except for UEFA (Europe), which is represented by 12 clubs at the tournament. As a result, four of the eight groups feature two European clubs.

Clubs from the same member association could not be grouped together either and all clubs from Pot 1 were allocated to the first position of the group into which they were drawn.

For scheduling purposes, both clubs from the USA - Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders - were automatically allocated to the fourth position in Groups A and B respectively.