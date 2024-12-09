Barcelona ahead of Arsenal, Real Madrid in Antonito battle

Barcelona are rated as favourites to sign Malaga superkid Antonio Cordero.

Known as Antonito, the 18 year-old winger has Europe's biggest clubs chasing his signature, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus.

However, Relevo reports that Barcelona are the favourites to sign Antonito.

The teen is off contract in June, though can only sign pre-contract terms with foreign clubs.

Barca remain favourites to sign Antonito, having had a €5m offer rejected by Malaga over the summer.

Should the situation remain, Malaga may be willing to sell their starlet to Barca next month so to avoid losing him for nothing in June.

