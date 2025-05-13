Liverpool in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong

Tribal Football
Liverpool are closing on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of June, they need to find a new right-back signing.

Sky Deutschland says Liverpool are focusing on Frimpong as a direct replacement.

The Reds hope to sign the Holland international for a fee in the region of £30m. Talks between Liverpool and Frimpong are now at an advanced stage over personal terms. 

And Frimpong has previously said that "Liverpool is a great club with history", when asked about past transfer speculation.

With Bayer, he has 189 appearances, scoring 29 goals and making 44 assists. 

