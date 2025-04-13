Real Madrid, Man City join Liverpool watching Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Europe's biggest clubs are following Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

El Intransigente says in addition to Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in the midfielder.

Palacios is contractually bound to the Werkself until 2028.

However, Palacios would be anything but a bargain. a "significant offer" would be needed for Leverkusen to even consider a sale.

City and Real Madrid are among the few clubs that could potentially raise such a mega sum. While Liverpool could also act if Wataru Endo chooses to leave this summer.