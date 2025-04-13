Tribal Football
Most Read
SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd

Real Madrid, Man City join Liverpool watching Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Paul Vegas
Real Madrid, Man City join Liverpool watching Bayer Leverkusen midfielder
Real Madrid, Man City join Liverpool watching Bayer Leverkusen midfielderAction Plus
Europe's biggest clubs are following Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

El Intransigente says in addition to Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in the midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palacios is contractually bound to the Werkself until 2028.  

However, Palacios would be anything but a bargain. a "significant offer" would be needed for Leverkusen to even consider a sale.

City and Real Madrid are among the few clubs that could potentially raise such a mega sum. While Liverpool could also act if Wataru Endo chooses to leave this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalacios ExequielBayer LeverkusenManchester CityLiverpoolReal MadridBundesligaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Join Tottenham...?
Real Madrid willing to make Wirtz gamble amid Man City, Bayern Munich pressure
REVEALED: Gyokeres draws up 7-team shortlist as he prepares Sporting CP exit