Tribal Football
Most Read
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

Bundesliga pair eyeing Liverpool defender Quansah

Paul Vegas
Bundesliga pair eyeing Liverpool defender Quansah
Bundesliga pair eyeing Liverpool defender QuansahAction Plus
Bundesliga interest is arriving for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.

The centre-half is a target for Newcastle United ahead of the summer market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Bundesliga clubs are also expressing interest in Quansah, aware the 22 year-old is weighing up his options.

With captain Virgil van Dijk now expected to sign a new deal, Quansah is closer to pushing for a move away.

And watching developments are Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, says Fussball Transfers.

Quansah, 22, has a deal with Liverpool to 2029.

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueQuansah JarellLiverpoolNewcastle UtdDortmundBayer LeverkusenFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bundesliga interest intensifies for unsettled Liverpool midfielder Elliott
Ex-scout convinced Quansah will leave Liverpool with Newcastle keen
Hamann on Man Utd loanee Sancho: Borussia Dortmund would take him back in a heartbeat