Bundesliga pair eyeing Liverpool defender Quansah

Bundesliga interest is arriving for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.

The centre-half is a target for Newcastle United ahead of the summer market.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Bundesliga clubs are also expressing interest in Quansah, aware the 22 year-old is weighing up his options.

With captain Virgil van Dijk now expected to sign a new deal, Quansah is closer to pushing for a move away.

And watching developments are Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, says Fussball Transfers.

Quansah, 22, has a deal with Liverpool to 2029.