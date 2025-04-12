Bundesliga pair eyeing Liverpool defender Quansah
Bundesliga interest is arriving for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.
The centre-half is a target for Newcastle United ahead of the summer market.
However, Bundesliga clubs are also expressing interest in Quansah, aware the 22 year-old is weighing up his options.
With captain Virgil van Dijk now expected to sign a new deal, Quansah is closer to pushing for a move away.
And watching developments are Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, says Fussball Transfers.
Quansah, 22, has a deal with Liverpool to 2029.