Stay or go? Why Ruud's future shouldn't be a debate for new Man Utd manager Amorim

COMMENT: Ruben Amorim's first decision on Monday as Manchester United manager shouldn't be if he can find a place for Ruud van Nistelrooy on his staff, but rather if he can count on the Dutchman not being tempted away in the coming months...

As an audition, Van Nistelrooy has aced it. Not so much for the role as assistant to United's new manager, but instead for any watching Premier League chairman. Unbeaten since taking on the reins after Erik ten Hag's dismissal, Van Nistelrooy has hit every mark. United's former centre-forward has looked every bit a Premier League manager these past three weeks. Indeed, for this column, if United had not acted so swiftly in closing an agreement with Amorim and Sporting CP, they could easily have had another Ole Gunnar Solskjaer situation on their hands.

Advertisement Advertisement

Certainly the players are impressed. To a man, privately and publicly, they've made clear their hope that Amorim does the right thing and keeps Van Nistelrooy around.

"100%," declared goalkeeper Andre Onana after a clean sheet and victory over Europa League opponents PAOK on Thursday. "He is a great person and a great coach. He has a lot of experience and has done great things since he has been here.

"We have had him as head coach for a few days and the players are happy, but it is not something we can decide.

"The club has made a decision and we have to accept it because the final decision is up to them."

For the current caretaker, the feeling's mutual. Van Nistelrooy's return has been effortless. Seamless. The former PSV Eindhoven coach thrived in his role as key support to Ten Hag. There was no undermining. No mischief-making. That was the stuff of rubbish speculation in the local press. Indeed, Van Nistelrooy only put his head up for interviews after taking on the caretaker's post. The Dutchman declining all media requests before then, knowing the risk any type of public utterance could be used by an agenda-driven press to corrode his relationship with Ten Hag and morale inside the dressing room.

For this column, keeping on Van Nistelrooy should not even be debated. Amorim's backroom team will be stronger with Van Nistelrooy as part of it. It'll not only be the players who will continue to benefit from his input and influence, but also the new manager and his Portuguese staff. There's an intensity at Sporting, no doubt about that, but what Amorim and his team are walking into is on another level altogether. Indeed, it's a chasm. And having the bonus of Van Nistelrooy's experience to lean on can only be of benefit.

"It's the other side of being a football player or a manager or an assistant," he said last week. "It's completely opposite sides. My team talk, I'm standing in front of the team telling them about what Manchester United is about and what it is to play at Old Trafford. Telling them what songs are being sung by the fans and why.

“So, you try to transmit that feeling, that lovely feeling playing for this club."

Van Nistelrooy didn't join United with one eye on succeeding Ten Hag. It was Ten Hag who courted Van Nistelrooy - relentlessly. His initial reluctance wasn't about stepping back into a No2 role. Nor working with Ten Hag. It was more about how the partnership would work, knowing how the English press behaved. His public vow of silence before Ten Hag's departure is proof enough of that.

"I came here as an assistant to help the club," Van Nistelrooy has stated.

“Now in this role, I’m helping as long as needed. In the future in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further to build towards the future that’s what I'm here for.”

This column has argued Ten Hag leaves his successor with a lot to work with. It's a young team. There's an inconsistency about it. But the structure. The spine. The talent and potential... it's all there. Indeed, it's significant that during the interview process Amorim discussed the projection of Ramus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. They're young. Raw. But much like so many of their teammates, Amorim has a lot to work with. And United's top brass agree, convinced that what he has done for Viktor Gyokeres, a former Brighton reject, he can bring out in their young strike-pair.

And beyond the team and on-field talent. Ten Hag should also be allowed to reflect on the wisdom of his decision to bring back Van Nistelrooy. On the training pitch. In the dugout. And simply in and around the club. Van Nistelrooy has hit every mark. United are stronger with the Dutchman on staff. This really shouldn't be a debate for Amorim...