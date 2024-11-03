The badge still matters: Why despite it's fall, Amorim was happy to wait for Man Utd

COMMENT: The badge still matters. It's history. As much as Ineos chose Ruben Amorim, the Portuguese chose Manchester United...

The best young coach in Europe, they say. One who could have his pick of dream jobs. Indeed, Amorim admits no less than five clubs had met his buyout clause before United's approach. Yet, even with the club sitting in the bottom half of the table. With it's recent history of managerial carnage. Amorim has thrown his lot in with Manchester United. His reputation. His career. He's taking on the toughest job in football. A poisoned chalice. But he wouldn't have it anyother way.

United were his choice. It will be his club. Amorim making clear on Friday evening, this was the opportunity he was waiting for: "I've had other chances.

"It's not the first or second time I've had the clause paid.

"After Sporting, I wanted this club, I didn't want another one, that context allows me to do things my way, it's the same as Sporting. I had to take a step forward."

In Portugal, United's reputation remains intact. At least, it's certainly not plummeted the way it has in England. Amorim, as we say, could have his pick of clubs across Europe. But his choice of United has brought unanimous approval inside the local game. Despite the club's recent history, no-one inside Portuguese football is questioning Amorim's choice.

So his patience is vindicated. And United, for Ineos' part, have their man. At 39, Amorim's youth a contrast to what has followed Sir Alex Ferguson since his retirement some 11 years ago. And with that youth, it has to be accepted, comes a roll of the dice from United's brainstrust.

But it's a move in keeping with Ineos' approach. The decision to hire Francesco Farioli, at 34, rewarded at Nice last season as he guided the club - against all expectations - to a fifth place finish. The Italian taking advantage, however, of the sudden lift in his profile to immediately jump ship and take the job with Dutch giants Ajax this season.

Of course, United are no stepping stone. They're the destination. At least, they should be. And at 39, Amorim will be hoping to put down roots in Manchester. The question is, however, can he actually handle it...?

For now. To this moment. Amorim's career has been on an upward trajectory. Indeed, you could argue his one valley in a career of peaks were his first two games as a senior coach at Casa Pia. The consecutive defeats brought a promise (or a threat) made to his players that he'd resign if they lost the third. Of course, defeat was avoided and the rest is history.

But how he handles the spotlight at United is an unknown. This isn't Louis van Gaal. Nor his mentor, Jose Mourinho. This is all very new for both manager - and club. As we say, for his youth and his lack of big club experience, this is a step into the unknown for United.

But as we've stated in past columns, Amorim arrives to inherit a very good squad. Injuries have taken their toll. And there are some players in need of a confidence rebuild. But on paper, as we see Manchester City, Arsenal and even Liverpool wobble in recent weeks, United aren't - or at least shouldn't be - that far away.

The season, in the league, shouldn't be a write-off. Amorim will take on the most talented group of players he's worked with. Some tinkering in terms of personnel will be needed. But all this guff writing off the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Josh Zirkzee as not being up to it, is just that... guff. In time. In a team that is performing and winning consistently. These players will meet initial expectations. The reunion of Amorim and Ugarte will be of particular interest. Ugarte more than doubling his market value in two seasons with Amorim at Sporting, before his sale to PSG.

Then there is Amorim's back-three system. A trademark and one, it has been claimed, that had United hesitating about a move at the end of last season. But don't be surprised to see Amorim eventually abandon his favoured defensive setup. It's one that not only runs against the traditions of United, but also has never been consistently successful in the Premier League. If the Prem has forced a move from Pep Guardiola away from the false nine to the central target-man in Manchester City's attacking structure, it's good money that Amorim will also make the necessary adjustments to his defensive system.

But that's in the future. For the here and now, United have their manager. And Amorim, after being patient, has found his club. The badge still matters. It's now up to the new man in charge to rebuild it's reputation.