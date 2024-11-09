Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Amorim discusses plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Osasuna a serious challenge; Mbappe disappointed
Arteta gives injury updates on Merino, Rice and Havertz ahead of Chelsea visit

Man Utd chiefs discussed Hojlund, Zirkzee with Amorim before appointment

Paul Vegas
Man Utd chiefs discussed Hojlund, Zirkzee with Amorim before appointment
Man Utd chiefs discussed Hojlund, Zirkzee with Amorim before appointmentAction Plus
Manchester United chiefs are counting on Ruben Amorim to bring out the best in Rasmus Hojlund and Josh Zirkzee.

After seeing how Viktor Gyokeres has thrived at Sporting CP under Amorim, United are counting on their new manager doing the same with their young centre-forwards, Hojlund and Zirkzee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Independent's Miguel Delaney is reporting: "United know all too well how it is.

"Perhaps that says something about the development of modern forwards, given that Gyökeres was a player who had been overlooked and almost written off for some time.

"He flourished under Amorim, and it has already been discussed at Old Trafford how the Portuguese might have a similar effect on Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee. That topic came up in the negotiations."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenHojlund RasmusZirkzee JoshuaGyokeres ViktorManchester UnitedSporting Lisbon
Related Articles
Sweden coach Tomasson: Gyokeres? The whole package. He's a tractor, strong as hell!
Man Utd boss Amorim "very happy" leaving Sporting CP an award winner
Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy defends Hojlund and Zirkzee