Man Utd chiefs discussed Hojlund, Zirkzee with Amorim before appointment

Manchester United chiefs are counting on Ruben Amorim to bring out the best in Rasmus Hojlund and Josh Zirkzee.

After seeing how Viktor Gyokeres has thrived at Sporting CP under Amorim, United are counting on their new manager doing the same with their young centre-forwards, Hojlund and Zirkzee.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney is reporting: "United know all too well how it is.

"Perhaps that says something about the development of modern forwards, given that Gyökeres was a player who had been overlooked and almost written off for some time.

"He flourished under Amorim, and it has already been discussed at Old Trafford how the Portuguese might have a similar effect on Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee. That topic came up in the negotiations."