Man United make £52 million striker back up plan

Man United will reportedly make a move for Fiorentina striker Moise kean if their unable to sign a 'super striker' in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has a release clause of £52 million in his Fiorentina contract with several clubs said to be keeping tabs on his situation following an impressive season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kean scored 25 goals and provided three assists in his 44 games across all competitions as Fiorentina secured Europa Conference League football for next season.

According to Florence newspaper Corriere Fiorentino, via Sport Witness, United are interested in signing the forward but only if they’re unable to sign on of their top targets.

United have been heavily linked with a number of elite forwards this summer despite enduring their worst ever Premier League season with a 15th placed finish in 2024-25.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres, and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko are just a few but it remains to be seen whether Ruben Amorim’s side would be able to afford them.

AC Milan are also keeping tabs on Kean’s situation as they seek to rebuild their squad after missing out on European football next season.