Premier League fixtures released: Man Utd host Arsenal; Liverpool kickoff season against Bournemouth

Premier League fixtures released: Man Utd go to Arsenal; Liverpool kickoff season against Bournemouth

Manchester United will host Arsenal in the opening round of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Champions Liverpool, meanwhile, will open their title defence against Bournemouth at Anfield. The Reds will kickoff the season on a Friday night on August 15.

Sunderland face West Ham at home, with fellow promoted clubs Leeds hosting Everton and Burnley going to Tottenham.

Everton will face Brighton in the second round at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The season, which consists of 380 games over 33 weekends and five midweek rounds, will conclude on Sunday, 24 May.

Premier League opening-weekend fixtures in full

All times BST

Friday, 15 August

Liverpool v Bournemouth (20:00)

Saturday, 16 August

Aston Villa v Newcastle (12:30)

Brighton v Fulham (15:00)

Nottingham Forest v Brentford (15:00)

Sunderland v West Ham (15:00)

Tottenham v Burnley (15:00)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday, 17 August

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00)

Manchester United v Arsenal (16:30)

Monday, 18 August

Leeds v Everton (20:00)