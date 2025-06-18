Premier League fixtures released: Man Utd host Arsenal; Liverpool kickoff season against Bournemouth
Champions Liverpool, meanwhile, will open their title defence against Bournemouth at Anfield. The Reds will kickoff the season on a Friday night on August 15.
Sunderland face West Ham at home, with fellow promoted clubs Leeds hosting Everton and Burnley going to Tottenham.
Everton will face Brighton in the second round at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.
The season, which consists of 380 games over 33 weekends and five midweek rounds, will conclude on Sunday, 24 May.
Premier League opening-weekend fixtures in full
All times BST
Friday, 15 August
Liverpool v Bournemouth (20:00)
Saturday, 16 August
Aston Villa v Newcastle (12:30)
Brighton v Fulham (15:00)
Nottingham Forest v Brentford (15:00)
Sunderland v West Ham (15:00)
Tottenham v Burnley (15:00)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (17:30)
Sunday, 17 August
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00)
Manchester United v Arsenal (16:30)
Monday, 18 August
Leeds v Everton (20:00)