Man United consider loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder

Man United are reportedly considering a loan move for wantaway Bayern Munich star Joao Palhinha as they seek to bolster their midfield this summer.

According to GiveMeSport, Ruben Amorim’s side are exploring a loan move for the 29-year-old after been priced out of a move for Atalanta’s Ederson.

Palhinha has struggled to earn consistent game time since joining Bayern from Fulham for a reported fee of around £48 million last summer, making 24 appearances across all competitions.

Bayern are understood to be willing to let him leave this summer, something that Palhinha would agree to, and now Man United have registered an interest.

Vincent Kompany’s side initially preferred a permanent sale, valuing the Portuguese star at around £30 million but are increasingly open to letting him leave on loan.