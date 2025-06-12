Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt

The season is over and a summer of wild transfer speculation, luxury holiday snaps, and elaborate kit reveals is on the way. Check back here for all the latest confirmed kits for all 20 Premier League clubs as they're announced - as well as some in Scotland and the big European sides.

Manchester United are the latest Premier League club to reveal their new threads for the 2025/26 season, unveiling their new classic red home shirt from Adidas with an elaborate tifo in celebration of their home, Old Trafford.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tottenham have tweaked their blue sleeves in a slight adjustment to last season, while Chelsea have now released their new away shirts inspired by their retro shirts from the 1970s.

Newcastle have revealed their home and goalkeeper uniforms and already debuted them in their final Premier League game of last season.

Arsenal home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Arsenal home kit Arsenal

Arsenal's new home kit has been revealed, with the Gunners returning to a crew neck collar and reviving the famous 'gothic A' as part of a discreet pattern on the home strip.

While the club hasn't officially posted the new goalkeeper kit, it does appear in the promotional shoot for the new home strip - David Raya sports a new yellow design.

Arsenal's away and third kits have not been released yet.

Aston Villa home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Aston Villa away kit Aston Villa

Aston Villa opted to release their new away kit for the 2025/26 season first, revealing a smart, mostly black number with sleeves lending a nod to Birmingham's famous Bullring.

Aston Villa's home, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Chelsea home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Chelsea home kit Chelsea

Chelsea have unveiled their new home kit for the 2025/26 season, featuring white stripes around the collar. Like last year, the shirt has no confirmed sponsor at the time of launch.

Chelsea away kit Chelsea

The new Chelsea away shirt for next season is an off white jersey featuring red and green pinstripes running down the centre, described as a nod to the London club's classic away shirts of the 1970s.

Chelsea are yet to reveal their goalkeeper kit officially, but it has appeared online in the club shop and in photo shoots.

Chelsea's third kit has not been released yet.

Manchester City home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Manchester City home kit Manchester City

Manchester City's 2025/26 home kit has been released, with the Citizens sporting a white slash diagonally across their usual sky blue strip.

While not posted on the club's social media yet, the goalkeeper kits are also on sale and have appeared in promotional shoots.

Manchester City's away and third kits have not been released yet.

Manchester United home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Manchester United home kit Manchester United

The new Manchester United home jersey for the 2025/26 season - a tribute to Old Trafford itself - features a tidy, clean, solid red finish with black piping running from the collar down the sides of the front.

Manchester United's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Newcastle home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Newcastle home kit Newcastle

Newcastle's Adidas home kit for the 2025/26 season features the usual black and white stripes complete with a stitching effect, with some subtle blue highlights running down the sides from the shirt collar.

Newcastle goalkeeper kit Newcastle

The Newcastle goalkeeper kit follows on from the blue hints on the home shirt, with the famous Adidas stripes, logo and club crest all a minimalist, crisp white.

Newcastle's away and third kits have not been released yet.

Tottenham Hotspur home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Spurs have launched their new Nike home jersey for the 2025/26 season, complete with a marketing video presented by club legend Ledley King, asking fans to "take a vow".

Tottenham's new home kit Tottenham Hotspur

The kit features a subtle tweak to the navy sleeves of last season, with a new grey and ashen slate pattern under the arm and the traditional lily-white base forming the outer part of the sleeve.

Tottenham Hotspur's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Celtic home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Celtic home kit Celtic

Celtic's 2025/26 kit features their classic green and white hoops, created by Adidas.

Celtic's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Rangers home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Rangers home kit Rangers

The new Rangers home kit by Umbro for 2025/26 features a bold blue design complete with a retro-style white and red collar and cuffs.

Rangers away kit Rangers

The Gers' away strip for the new season features a bold blue and red sash across the shoulders, complete with a white collar and blue cuffs with thin red trim.

Rangers' third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

AC Milan home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

AC Milan home kit AC Milan

AC Milan's 2025/26 Puma home kit features the traditional black and red stripes with a subtle flame design running through, while the badge is simplified to a snazzy white and red finish.

AC Milan's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Ajax home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Ajax home kit Ajax

Ajax's latest number from Adidas for the 2025/26 campaign sticks to the usual big red stripe and white sides, and is a tribute to the 750th anniversary of Amsterdam. The city's founding year of 1275 and the anniversary year of 2025 are emblazoned on the back, while it's the first kit released since the reintroduction of the club's original badge.

Ajax's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Atletico Madrid home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Atletico Madrid away kit Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have launched their new away kit for 2025/26. Inspired by AC/DC's anthem Thunderstruck, which the club plays before every home match, the predominantly purple kit features yellow lightning bolts down the sides.

Atletico Madrid's home, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Bayern Munich home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Bayern Munich home kit Bayern Munich

Bavarian giants Bayern Munich unveil an eye-catching design from Adidas for the 2025/26 season, featuring a design style reminiscent of a computer glitch that creates an 'M' pattern across the front, made up of the club's traditional red and white colours.

Bayern Munich's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Inter Milan home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Inter Milan home kit Inter Milan

Internazionale's daring new Nike home shirts for the upcoming season feature their famous black and blue stripes cleverly adjusted to subtly spell out 'INTER'.

Inter's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Juventus home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Juventus home kit Juventus

Juventus' new home kit for the 2025/26 season sees the traditional black and white stripes get a graphical upgrade, with the Adidas sleeve trim, Adidas logo and club badge all adorned in a hot pink finish.

Juventus' away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Paris Saint-Germain home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

PSG home kit PSG

The 2025/26 home jersey for newly crowned European Champions PSG is described as a "bold tribute to the club's Parisian roots and heritage", with a nod to one of the capital's most iconic monuments.

PSG's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Real Madrid home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Real Madrid home kit Real Madrid

Real Madrid's new Adidas home jersey for the 2025/26 season is described by the club as "honouring the legacy of the Santiago Bernabeu" and features subtle metallic details in the fabric's pattern.

Real Madrid's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.