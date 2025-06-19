Man United set to miss out on goalkeeper target after Napoli talks

Man United look set to miss out on one of their reported goalkeeping targets with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in talks with Serie A champions Napoli.

United had been heavily linked with the 28-year-old with current number one Andre Onana failing to convince since his move back in 2023.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Milinkovic-Savic is in talks with Napoli over a potential €18 million (£15.3m) move to Antonio Conte’s side.

The Serbia international and brother of former Lazio midfielder Sergej, was a standout for Torino last season, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding 44 goals.

Ruben Amorim’s side are understood to be keen on signing a new goalkeeper this summer as the Portuguese manager hopes to build the side in his image.