Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa agree to join same club
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
'The club decided' - Pep Guardiola suggests he didn't want Rayan Cherki signing
Arsenal learn Real Madrid's Rodrygo asking price

Man United set to miss out on goalkeeper target after Napoli talks

Alex Roberts
Man United set to miss out on goalkeeper target after Napoli talks
Man United set to miss out on goalkeeper target after Napoli talksAction Plus
Man United look set to miss out on one of their reported goalkeeping targets with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in talks with Serie A champions Napoli.

United had been heavily linked with the 28-year-old with current number one Andre Onana failing to convince since his move back in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Milinkovic-Savic is in talks with Napoli over a potential €18 million (£15.3m) move to Antonio Conte’s side.

The Serbia international and brother of former Lazio midfielder Sergej, was a standout for Torino last season, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding 44 goals.

Ruben Amorim’s side are understood to be keen on signing a new goalkeeper this summer as the Portuguese manager hopes to build the side in his image.

Mentions
Milinkovic-Savic VanjaManchester UnitedNapoliPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers