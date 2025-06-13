Man Utd join Liverpool, Newcastle push for Ekitike

Manchester United have joined interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

While they've signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are in talks with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, United are also seeking a new centre-forward signing.

The Daily Mail says United are making a move for Ekitike, knowing Eintracht Frankfurt are listening to offers for the France U21 star.

Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal have also been mentioned as suitors for the youngster.

Eintracht Frankfurt have hopes of selling Ekitike for €100m.