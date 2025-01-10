Zhegrova agent prefers Napoli over Real Madrid and Barcelona

The agent of Lille winger Edon Zhegrova says Napoli are one of ten offers on the table for the attacker.

Napoli are eyeing Zhegrova as a potential replacement of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Agent Serxhio Mezi told Tele A: "Zhegrova's transfer to Napoli depends on many variables. Currently, he is one of the few players with 10 offers from clubs across Europe. He is doing very well and is no longer in the same situation as last summer, when the transfer would have been easier.

"Now Lille have raised their demands, especially after his many excellent performances in the Champions League. It is natural that he receives so many requests.

"At this moment, for Zhegrova the problem with Barcelona would be ownership, not the figures or the budget. On the contrary, for Napoli the main issue is precisely the economic one.

"I do not think that (Napoli president Aurelio) De Laurentiis can afford to buy a player in January for such a high figure, which however I am not authorized to reveal. But, I repeat, it is a high figure: no less than 40 million.

"Contacts with Napoli? Yes, the first contacts were already there at the end of November, when the player was shining in the Champions League. However, the market changes continuously, every day, every hour, so we have to wait to understand the developments.

"I would see him better with the Napoli shirt because he has more chances to play and it is a big club coached by a top player, but when offers arrive from clubs like Barcelona or Real Madrid, it is difficult to tell the boy not to go. At the moment, however, we are talking more about the summer market than January. In the next few days we will have more certainties and we will understand Edon's future."