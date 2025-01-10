Liverpool ready to battle Chelsea, Man Utd for Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are all set to battle for a Napoli star.

The Reds are joined by PSG and the Blues in the race to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian winger is enjoying yet another very productive season in Serie A.

Per The Athletic, he is wanted by a host of other teams, including Manchester United.

But these three clubs are seen as being the very front of the race at present.

The source adds that Napoli are willing to sell, but only for a very high fee that would let them spend on incoming transfers.